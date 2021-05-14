Tipsters given reward for helping investigators in arson case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An investigation is complete and a suspect behind bars. Now, two people can take $5,000 to the bank.
Savannah Fire isn’t just saying thank you to two people who called their arson tip line a year ago, they’re now sending them home with a reward.
Firefighters say the pair, who were not named, reported unusual activity at the Code Compliance Building after it caught fire in May of 2020.
And their tip paid off as it led to an arrest.
“We’re still here letting the public know your information is valuable not only to our cases and the quality of our cases, helps us with prosecutions, but it’s also valuable to you. We put this arson hotline out on every case that we work, and here’s proof today that it is real. We actually pay the money. Here it is,” Savannah Fire Investigator Fred Anderson said.
One man is charged in this case. Steven Setter was indicted on an arson charge back in July 2020.
If convicted, he could serve a minimum of five years in prison. The maximum is 20 years.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.