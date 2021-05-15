Lowcountry Home and Garden Show returns for its second day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Lowcountry Home and Garden show was hustling and bustling with people on Saturday for day two of the event. Vendors and attendees told WTOC they were excited to be back after the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
“We love being here because there’s a multitude of different vendors that we get a chance to even look at and shop with, but also to be able to reach out to a community that we’re not normally able to reach,” said Tracey Fortier, co-owner of Tim and Dave’s Nursey in Richmond Hill, Ga.
A big crowd showed up at the Savannah Convention Center for the 21st annual Lowcountry Home and Garden Show. After a one year hiatus it’s back and people say they’re thrilled.
“I’m always looking to improve my house and right now I really am going to redo my kitchen and then I like to just see the new innovative things like those stools over there,” said attendee Carol Adkins.
Adkins says she likes to come every year. She says she’s taking her time checking out all of the different vendors to get inspiration for her home improvement project.
“I just love that they’re doing this,” Adkins said.
Vendors say the event is great exposure for business and they’re glad to see people feeling comfortable again to come out and participate in the fun.
“We get our calendar completely booked up every time we do this show, so that’s why we participate year after year. It also gives us an opportunity to reach out and meet people from other parts of the county, other parts of other counties in surrounding areas and in the other states as well,” said Fortier.
The show has about 150 exhibits and they range from landscaping, to cleaning supplies and kitchenware, to décor.
“Those seats over here, the Cyclone Seat. I’m gonna come back and buy one of those,” said Adkins.
The show ended at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. It will open back up tomorrow morning at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.
