SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our picture-perfect weekend continues! Temperatures topped out near 80 degrees for many folks this afternoon under mostly sunny conditions.
We’ll remain dry this evening with a light southeasterly breeze, mostly clear skies, and low humidity. Dry air in place will help us cool down to the mid 50s early Sunday morning. Some inland communities will drop to the lower 50s, but this won’t cause any issues for plants!
Sunday Tybee Tides: 1.6′ 5:59AM I 6.2′ 11:56AM I 1.6′ 6:04PM
After a cool start with temperatures in the 50s, we’ll warm up nicely to the mid 70s by the mid-morning hours. We’ll see abundant sunshine, helping us warm back up to about 80 degrees Sunday afternoon. This will be another great day to get outside and get some yard work done, or to just relax!
Monday morning will be a bit warmer with lows in the mid to upper 50s, but that’s still below our average low of 63 degrees this time of year. Monday will be dry as well, with afternoon highs in the lower 80s.
Mostly dry and mild weather extends through the work week. Morning temperatures jump back into the low to mid 60s Tuesday morning through the weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s, with upper 80s likely for this coming weekend.
There isn’t an organized chance of showers, but we could see a few isolated showers during the midweek afternoons, mainly along the coast and I-95.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
