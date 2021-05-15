Protestors march through downtown Savannah in reaction to violence in Gaza

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A joint Free Palestine/Black Lives Matter protest through downtown Savannah on Saturday brought together activist movements to promote awareness and solidarity.
Protestors began their march at the corner of Abercorn and Broughton Streets Saturday afternoon to begin a March they say will happen every week through the summer.
The organizers say they want to promote awareness in Savannah of the conflict happening in Gaza. They say joining was important because they believe the Black Lives Matter and Free Palestine movements are similar movements.
The group marched to City Hall, then through downtown Savannah to Forsyth Park, and back down Whitaker Street back to Abercorn and Broughton Streets.
The march lasted two hours and remained peaceful. Dozens of police cars surrounded and guided the march, and despite a few tense moments, no arrests were made and no one got hurt.
The group says they hope bringing these activist movements together will promote a greater understanding of each other and awareness throughout Savannah.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.