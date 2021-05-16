Ridgeland Police investigating Saturday evening shooting

RIDGELAND, S.C. , (WTOC) - Ridgeland Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night around the North Jacob Smart Boulevard area.
Police say a Deputy with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office was in the area when shots were fired around 7 p.m.
The suspect’s vehicle was identified as a dark color charger and other officers in the area spotted a vehicle, matching the description, traveling north on US 17 at a high rate of speed.
Officers were able to detain the driver, 23-year-old Malik Bostick, of Ridgeland, and a passenger, after Bostick’s vehicle ran out of gas during the chase.
Both the suspect and passenger were taken into custody and interviewed.
Police say one person was shot in the head and leg and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Bostick was charged with 2 counts of Attempted Murder, 2 counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and Failure to stop for blue lights and sirens.
Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ridgeland Police Department at (843) 726-7520
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.