Savannah Bananas to open season at home with reduced capacity

“We put our tickets on sale for the June games just a couple of weeks ago, and there were people from Washington, there were people from Alaska. There was 30 different states represented,” said Orton. “People want to come to Savannah. They’re excited to come to Savannah. They want to come to Bananas games. They want to come to the city, and let’s have fun with it. And at some point, when we get to July and August, if we can have 4,000 people out here, then there’s going to be even more people coming. But I’m excited to kind of work through that. Our staff is ready. You know, if we have to wear masks every single game this summer, we’ll do that.”