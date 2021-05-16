Some gas stations continue to struggle with fuel shortages over the weekend

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - On Friday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order that extended the state of emergency due to a petroleum shortage until Saturday, May 22.
WTOC spoke with employees of local gas stations, some of whom are still struggling to get customers the gas they need. Some don’t know when they’ll be back to their regular supply. One driver who didn’t want to appear on camera was filling up extra gas tanks. He felt it was better to be safe than sorry. Others drivers said they don’t see the need to buy extra fuel.
You might have a hard time filling up at the pump if you’re not looking for the right type of gas.
“Regular. Just regular gas,” said Joshua, a gas station employee.
This Murphy Express gas station saw a rush on gas last week.
“This Monday at night, I had a lot of people here,” said Joshua.
Since then, they’ve only had regular. But not every gas station has had a similar experience. Just down the street, this El Cheapo didn’t see the same lines.
“People got to rush to get gas and everything but not here,” said Mike Patel, gas station employee.
They say right now they still have gas.
“I got right now almost 300-350 gallons right now,” said Patel.
But for gas stations struggling to refill their supply, the uncertainty of deliveries means they don’t know when they will have gas for all of their clients.
“Right now somebody came and he’s leaving diesel, but we don’t know when we’re going to have premium and the other one,” said Joshua.
And that impacts the entire business. Fewer people at the pumps means fewer people in the store.
“Now it’s very slow, we don’t have a lot of people coming in,” said Joshua.
The gas stations that are running low say they just hope people remember one thing.
“Be patient. Don’t get crazy,” Joshua said.
The gas station employees WTOC spoke with say there’s no set timeline for when they will be back to normal but they say as long as people don’t panic-buy they should be okay.
The website GasBuddy has activated a Fuel Availability Tracker for several southern states following the cyberattack.
