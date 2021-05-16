Statesboro PD investigating aggravated assault at apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that sent one man to the hospital Sunday afternoon.
According to police, officers responded to Madison Meadows Apartments on Packinghouse Road around 1:45 p.m.
Prior to their arrival, a 20-year-old man was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, then transferred to Memorial Health in Savannah.
Police said officers, along with Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies, found multiple shell casings and other pieces of evidence on scene.
Police said they believe there were several witnesses in the complex when the man was shot.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cpt. Jared Akins at (912) 764-9911 or to submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.
