Tybee Island vacation rentals see high demand as summer approaches

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island has already been a hot spot for many travelers this year. As the weather continues to get hotter, this trend is expected to continue. WTOC spoke with one vacation rental company that said they’ve had back-to-back bookings since April.
“This place is fabulous. We love it!” said Tybee Island visitor Beth Maher.
And so do thousands of other people who traveled from near and far to vacation on the island. Keith Gay, the owner of Tybee Vacation Rentals, says that since April their properties have been completely booked and openings are hard to come by.
“If you looked at, for example, Labor Day weekend I would be amazed if there’s anything on the island in a vacation rental category that’s available and I don’t think it’s been available for the better part of six plus weeks,” he said.
Gay says with the increase in crowds, they’re having to decline reservations daily. He says if someone’s rental has an issue they’d normally be able to move them elsewhere, but they don’t have the ability to do so right now.
“We used to have maybe a place or two that we could move them to. That doesn’t exist now with most all the agencies,” Gay said.
He says a last-minute booking would be close to impossible.
“It looked like everything was pretty much booked up and I was so glad that we booked when we did,” said Maher.
Gay says now that things are heading back to normal they’re faced with a big challenge. He says this is because of the difficulty to get more people hired to meet the demand.
“We’re in a very, very interesting environment. We have a high, intense volume of bookings and ordinarily I would dictate that you’d bring on more people to support that, but we’re finding that we’re working our people extra hard,” he said.
Gay says the best thing they can do is be adaptable to the changing times. He says with the CDC making new announcements regularly, they’ll continue doing their best to keep their customers safe.
“We’re still continuing to do the sanitation process. I think everybody on the island is and we’ll probably continue to do it through the summer,” Gay said.
