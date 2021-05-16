Warmer weather is on the horizon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mostly sunny and dry weather sticks with us to close out the weekend!
After temperatures topped out near 80 degrees, we’ll be in the 70s most of the evening along with a southeasterly breeze of 5-10 miles per hour. Temperatures fall into the 60s after sunset, some of us could even get away with opening the windows tonight!
Monday Tybee Tides: 1.4′ 6:41AM I 6.4′ 12:44PM I 1.6′ 6:50PM
Temperatures start out in the mid to upper 50s with a few clouds around. Even if we see a few more clouds Monday, it’ll still be a nice day, with temperatures jumping to the upper 70s by lunchtime and afternoon highs in the lower 80s
Mostly dry and mild weather extends through the work week. Morning temperatures jump back into the low to mid 60s Tuesday morning through the weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
There isn’t an organized chance of showers, but we could see a few isolated showers during the midweek afternoons, mainly along the coast and I-95.
Warmer weather moves back in this coming weekend, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, enjoy!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
