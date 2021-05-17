Atlanta man indicted for crash on I-16 that killed then-Senator Kelly Loeffler campaign staffer

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - An Atlanta man has been indicted in connection to a deadly crash that killed a Harrison Deal, a campaign staffer for then-Senator Kelly Loeffler.
Mario Dermaine Clark, 44, is charged with second degree homicide by vehicle after a grand jury issued an indictment on April 15, according to court records on file with the County Superior Court Clerk.
Deal was killed in a crash on Interstate 16 in December 2020.
Loeffler was scheduled to make an appearance at a campaign rally in Savannah with Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. David Perdue.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted a statement and photo in December about Deal. Gov. Kemp called Deal, the “Kemp son and brother we never had.”
