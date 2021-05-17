Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 5-17-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure is centered over the mid atlantic states. The high will slowly drift over our area this week. This will bring us mostly dry and warm conditions. Some moisture will work in from the west but the high should suppress most of the rain chances. Our temps will be seasonable through Friday but above 90s are possible by the weekend.
Today will a mix of sun and clouds, highs 78-83.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, lows 60-68.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 60s.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.
Friday night will be clear, lows in the low 60s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, highs near 90.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 60s.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Today: NE winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: E winds at 10-15v kts, seas 2-3 ft. Tuesday: E winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2-3 ft.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.