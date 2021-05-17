GBI: Savannah Police Dept. detective arrested, charged in child abuse investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a Savannah Police Department detective in connection to a child abuse investigation.
According to the GBI, the Savannah Police Department requested their assistance with a child abuse investigation on Saturday, May 15, around 9:30 p.m.
The GBI’s preliminary investigation revealed that while off duty, Savannah PD SVU Detective Vincent Miller, 32, of Savannah, was at a neighbor’s house when he was caught on camera physically abusing a two-year-old child. They say Miller punctured the child with an unknown object.
Miller was arrested and charged with one count of first degree Cruelty to Children.
While the GBI continues to investigate the incident, SPD’s Internal Affairs Division has launched an internal investigation. SPD officials say Miller will be on administrative leave while the internal investigation is ongoing.
Miller has been with the police department for seven years, according to SPD.
