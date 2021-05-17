Greenway Trial extension to end at Brooklet city limits

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The plan for extending a walking biking trail in Bulloch County has changed since last Thursday.
Bulloch County’s chairman says they’ve heard the opposition to extending this Greenway Trail all the way to downtown Brooklet. So, as of now, the extension will end right at the Brooklet city limits.
The current three mile walking and biking trail extends from inside Statesboro to the outskirts of town. At a public information meeting Thursday night, many voiced oppositions to a plan to extend it another 4.5 miles to the middle of Brooklet. Many voiced concerns about the trail running in front of an elementary school and several homes.
County leaders say they have heard those concerns and designed to cut back the trail by less than a mile and end it short of the city limits. Chairman Roy Thompson says this modified plan must now move forward.
“From the county’s standpoint. There is no latitude. We’ve made our mind up to stop at the city limits,” Thompson said.
The revised plan would put a rest station and small parking lot just outside the city. The start of construction is still roughly two years away.
Thompson says it will be up to Brooklet’s mayor and council to come to county commissioners to put that part of the extension back on the board.
