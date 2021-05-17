Hospitality apprenticeship program being offered in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - It’s a story we’ve been reporting on for weeks now - the labor shortage being felt now more than ever in the Lowcountry as the busy tourist season ramps up.
A new program for someone who wants to learn a new skillset is about to let that person walk into a technical College of the Lowcountry and walk out not only with the option for a new job, but with a new career.
“If I told you, you could be 16, work as a youth apprentice for Palmetto dunes oceanfront resort, get college credit, a paycheck, industry recognized credentials and a national occupational credential, would you believe me,” said Amy Firestone with Apprenticeship Carolina.
Apprenticeship Carolina has teamed up with the Bluffton Hilton Head Chamber to expand apprenticeship opportunities to Technical College of the Lowcountry campuses.
“To promote workforce, workforce development, and leads to a lot of other conversations as to the importance of education and in our community and solving what we know is a very big workforce problem in our community,” said Hannah Horne with the Hilton Head Island Bluffton Chamber.
The program trains people in new skill sets and gives them hands-on, on the job experience so they can go into the workforce, ready.
“Proven solutions like apprenticeships that help shorten that workforce pipeline and strengthen companies’ ability to attract and retain the talent that will help them grow is absolutely critical,” said Ian Scott with the Beaufort Chamber.
Opportunities are available in industries like hospitality, culinary school, and trade schools.
Businesses can reach out to the program and help build an apprenticeship to attract more employees to their trade.
And although there is a youth program for 16-18 year old high schoolers to come learn those skills. It’s not just for teenagers, anyone who wants to learn a new skill set and give themselves a new opportunity can come and take advantage of it.
