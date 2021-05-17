Hwy 21 will close in Garden City for railroad track repair

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A section of Highway 21 in Garden City will be closed almost the entire week.
Both North and South lanes of Hwy 21 will be blocked near Chatham Villa Drive as crews work on the railroad tracks. Sothern Commercial Development, a contractor for CSX Railroad, notified the City of Garden City that emergency repair is needed on the tracks.
The closure will begin on Tuesday, May 18 at 5 a.m. and last until Friday, May 21 at 5 p.m.
The City of Garden City says it contacted CSX and Southern Commercial Development to request a schedule change to allow more time for community notice or to shorten the length of time the road will be closed.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.