Mask rules, other changes announced for PGA Championship on Kiawah Island

This year, printed tickets will not be accepted, so attendees will need their cell phone to access their ticket and present it at the gate for admission. Grandstands will not be constructed for this year’s event, so spectators will be allowed to bring a lightweight, portable chair with them, however oversized chairs with large arm rests will not be allowed. All on-site purchases will require a credit card, Apple Pay, or Google Pay because cash and personal checks will not be accepted.