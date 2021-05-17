Monday | Pleasant May weather lingers a bit longer!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a cool, calm and mostly clear morning and will remain so through the duration of the morning commute with temperatures remaining in the low to mid-50s in most communities. Beaches should remain in the upper 50s, or so.
Sunshine will be plentiful today!
Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s by lunch-time and peak in the lower 80s in most areas with continued sun and low humidity. This evening, temperatures cool back into the low to mid-70s by dinner-time and upper 60s shortly after across the Savannah Metro.
We’ll wake up to temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s Tuesday morning; coolest inland. A stretch of pleasant morning and warm afternoons with low humidity and mostly sunny skies continues through mid-week.
High pressure builds in later this week and into the weekend...
Temperatures start to climb Friday and by Sunday most communities away from the beach will be in the 90s. Widespread mid-90s are likely early next week and a few communities may peak in the upper 90s in the typical hot spots.
Most of the week will be dry with just an, occasional, isolated chance of rain.
Have a wonderful start to the week,
Cutter
