No Beach Bum Parade, but there is still a way to celebrate the unofficial start of summer

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - For the second year in a row, the Tybee Beach Bum Parade won’t be happening.
At least not in the way you might be used to.
Organizers say they were not able to get a permit this year for the real parade, so they are inviting people to join them in a caravan on Friday, May 21.
The Tybee Beach Bum Parade has been a tradition since 1987. Organizer Jack Boylston says when they approached the city about getting a permit in February, it was unclear what type of restrictions would still be in effect, come May, because of the pandemic so they were not able to get one.
Boylston says a lot of people have been asking about it, so they decided to invite people to join them in a caravan. Boylston says he wants to be clear that this is not an organized event the bums are putting on.
He says people will be responsible for their own behavior and none of the traditional water gun activities will take place.
“If you want to come down and get in the Tybee Tacky Tour Caravan, we’re going to meet up at the North Beach at 6:15 p.m. and proceed through the parade route just in cars. Blowing our horns and waving at people and welcoming them to Tybee. That will have to be it until 2022,” Boylston said.
Boylston says they’re asking everyone to behave as to not jeopardize having the real event in the future.
