Pandemic pups pack pet lodges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic led many to adopt a new four-legged companion. But as the world begins to reopen and people head back to work or off on that long-delayed vacation, they need a place to leave their pets.
“We’ve been busier than ever, for sure, by a wide margin,” says Von Trapp Animal Lodge owner Betsy Von Trapp.
The dog days of summer has a different meaning for Von Trapp.
“It’s pretty typical for us to be pretty booked up weeks to months in advance,” she said.
But if you’re looking for a place for your pet to stay this summer, it may already be too late.
“Boarding now, we’re pretty much booked most of the summer,” Von Trapp said.
Plus, she says it’s not just summer that’s filling up.
“I have people booking for Christmas right now,” Von Trapp said.
Truthfully finding any place for your pet to stay, whether it’s boarding or even doggy daycare, is tough to come by right now for a number of reasons.
“A lot of people got dogs during COVID. I think a lot of people are still working from home and they kind of need the dogs out of the home to work. Plus, I think we’re seeing a lot more people move into the area,” says Von Trapp.
Whatever the reason, it’s led to a pet population boom. While Von Trapp says they’ve worked to adjust their schedules to help as many clients as possible, the best thing you can do to ensure your pet has a place to stay is plan ahead.
“Just do it very early so if you know you have a summer trip coming up, go ahead and call wherever you’re trying to go,” she said.
If you can’t find a place to board or lodge your pet, Von Trapp suggests looking for pet sitters that can come to your home as an alternative.
Von Trapp says they’ve also seen a boost in older dogs coming in for rehab during the pandemic as owners spend more time at home and have more time to identify health concerns in their pets.
