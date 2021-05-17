Rockingham Farms site clearing underway to prepare for industrial development

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Land clearing and site preparations are underway along Veterans Parkway in Chatham County.
The area, known as part of Rockingham Farms, will be the future home of new industrial development, eventually bringing more jobs to the area.
This is really the start of getting the land ready for the infrastructure needed to support the new industrial area, like water, sewer, drainage and roads.
Massive piles of trees are being burned, cleared out to make way for the future new development. Just over 1,000 acres was annexed by the City of Savannah last summer, a move requested by the property owner, Rockingham Farms, LLC to be able to access municipal services provided by the City, like water and sewer.
Economic development leaders WTOC spoke to earlier this year about this particular project said it’s exciting, because of the potential range in what could eventually be here, anything from light manufacturing to port-related warehouse space. When the annexation of the property was up for consideration, some on council asked about the possibility of workforce housing going here instead.
But city staff explained the property is too close to Hunter Army Air Field for that kind of development. If you are driving through the area, you’ll want to pay close attention and watch out for workers. A portion of southbound Veterans Parkway was narrowed to one lane.
