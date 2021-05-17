Savannah Food & Wine Festival canceled in 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The organizers of the Savannah Food & Wine Festival have canceled this year’s event, according to a release.
The 2021 festival was expected to take place the week of Monday, November 8. Festival organizers say the City of Savannah’s policy against issuing permits for events accommodating more than 100 people prevented organizers from planning and selling advance tickets.
“The City of Savannah’s policy on not issuing special event permits for gatherings over 100 people makes it impossible to move forward with festival planning and ticket sales,” festival organizers said in a statement. “Early bird advance discount tickets were scheduled to go on sale in early May; the festival’s decision was based on a final planning deadline of May 15, 2021, to provide sufficient timing for moving forward or not. Savannah’s policies on special event permitting for groups of people over 100, have not changed.”
Full refunds will be made to 2020 ticket holders who opted to use last year’s unused tickets for the 2021 festival, according to the release. Ticket holders wishing to request a refund should contact the Tourism Leadership Council at 24 Drayton Street, Suite 630, Savannah, GA 31401; call 912-232-1223 or email at tlc@tourismleadershipcouncil.com.
Dates for the 2022 Savannah Food & Wine Festival have not been set.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.