Savannah Food & Wine Festival canceled in 2021

“The City of Savannah’s policy on not issuing special event permits for gatherings over 100 people makes it impossible to move forward with festival planning and ticket sales,” festival organizers said in a statement. “Early bird advance discount tickets were scheduled to go on sale in early May; the festival’s decision was based on a final planning deadline of May 15, 2021, to provide sufficient timing for moving forward or not. Savannah’s policies on special event permitting for groups of people over 100, have not changed.”