Sheriff fires detention deputies involved in Jamal Sutherland’s death investigation

“I want to thank those involved in the firing of the officers who murdered my son, Jamal Eugene Sutherland in the Charleston County Dentation Center on Jan, 5th 2021,” the family said in a statement Friday afternoon. “I also want those who gave the order to extract him fired. I have always said and believed that God will bring to light those who have mistreated his people. I am so very grateful for the people of our state and country. Thank you the Sutherland Family.”