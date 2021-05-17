Unexpected costs with new Tybee Island Marine Science Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Even though the new Tybee Island Marine Science Center is open, there are still plenty of things city officials say need to be done.
The city is now figuring out how to pay for some unexpected extras.
During last week’s council meeting, City Manager Shawn Gillen says representatives from the science center brought a list of things they’re asking the city to address. Things that Gillen says are outside of the building’s original design.
The Tybee Island Marine Science Center is the center of attention on Tybee’s north side. With the main construction complete, Gillen says there is a list of things they are still having to tackle.
“We’re looking at a lot of things that pop up and bubble the surface after once you get up and running,” Gillen said.
Gillen says the biggest issue is the power to the building. He says the power was designed to handle the needs at the old building. However, something like a bigger sea turtle tank that they did not anticipate at the new center, requires more power.
“We’re going to have to upgrade the power. So, that would have to come back to council to figure out how they’re going to pay for it because it’s outside the scope of the design and what we’re authorized to spend the bond money on,” Gillen said.
He said the building as it stands today is within budget. The remaining checklist items will have to be funded either by the city’s general fund or another source.
Some of these items include adding a gutter system around the building, additional fencing and some wash out issues on the surface of the playground.
“We’re still waiting on the big exhibits to be created, developed and built. So that’s our next step,” Board of Trustees of Tybee Island Marine Science Foundation President Cathy Sakas said.
Sakas said they’re already using every part of the building but you’ll still some work in progress if you visit.
“Over the next few months, through the fall, things will be changing,” Sakas said.
Sakas says they are back on track since the pandemic slowed things down. They are waiting on more animals to fill the tanks and they are looking for more volunteer help.
“We expect to have a volunteer core and once that volunteer core is in place, we’ll be able to open seven days a week instead of just the four,” Sakas said.
The city manager says they’re in the process of pricing out the things that need done, but for now the center is up and running for residents and visitors.
