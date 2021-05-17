Vaccination sites decreasing in the Lowcountry

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - As mask restrictions are lifted, vaccination sites are decreasing in the Lowcountry.
Up until a few weeks ago you could come by most hospitals in the Lowcountry and get a vaccine. Now, many hospitals have stopped offering the service, citing DHEC as the primary provider.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control says there is a simple reason why many vaccine sites are closing, people are not getting the vaccine. The Public Health Director for the Lowcountry says when the vaccination process began hundreds of people would go to each site every day. Now, they say they maybe get a few dozen.
As a result, sites like Beaufort Memorial and Hilton Head Regional have closed their programs. Now, DHEC recommends you go to the VAMS website, find a provider, and go directly there.
“Pre-registering really isn’t needed anymore. Yes, you still can do it but it isn’t an absolute must to be pre-registered. Many, many of these vaccine clinics that we have now are really what we call walk up. You can simply walk up, and you can do the registration right there with someone to help assist you in collecting the needed information before you get your vaccination,” said Lowcountry Public Health Director Taylor Lee.
They also want people to keep in mind private providers like pharmacies and primary care physicians are still able to give the vaccine.
DHEC says the most important thing to remember is that there is more than enough supply of vaccine at this point and they encourage everyone to get the vaccine to protect those around you.
