CCPD searching for missing pre-teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a missing pre-teen last seen on Monday evening.
Christina Cochran is a 12-year-old girl who is approximately 5′4 and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen in the 5100 block of Garrard Avenue around 7 pm on Monday, May 17, 2021.
Christina was last seen wearing a pink and black shirt with flames, jeans with green lettering down the sides, and a long pony tail. She should also have a pink backpack and Nike shoes.
Police say she could possibly be in the areas of Garrard, Westlake, or Savannah Gardens.
If you have any information, call 911.
