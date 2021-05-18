City of Metter planning for Fourth of July celebration

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - One community already has plans for the July 4 weekend.
The City of Metter granted a permit last week for planners who hope to bring the event, and people together again.
Organizers of Metter’s annual July 4 celebration say they pushed through last year but didn’t see the crowds they’re using to seeing due to covid. They are hoping people feel more comfortable this year to come out and enjoy some small town fun.
The Candler County Historical Society will team with the VFW, American Legion, and Chamber of Commerce. They will bring in vendors, food trucks, and local entertainment to celebrate a national holiday and celebrate their community.
“Our organizations give back. That is what we do. All the activities we’ve planned are no charge and geared toward families,” said Steve Waller, with the Candler County Historical Society.
They say it is all to give people a fun holiday weekend, but also draw attention to the Historical Society and its museum.
They hope to see everybody July 3.
