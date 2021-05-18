Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 5-18-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure is centered over the mid atlantic states. The high will slowly drift over our area this week. This will bring us mostly dry and warm conditions. Some moisture will work in from the Atlantic Ocean but the high pressure should suppress most of the rain chances. Our temps will be seasonable through Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Temps begin to warm this weekend and we’ll see lots of 90s next week.
Today will a mix of sun and clouds with a 10% chance for a shower, highs 78-84.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows 60-68.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 60s.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.
Friday night will be clear, lows in the low 60s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 90s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 90s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows near 70.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Today: E winds at 10-15 kt with gusts to 20 kt increasing to 15-20 kt late, seas 3-4 ft. Tonight: E winds at 15-20 kt diminishing to 10-15 kt after midnight, seas 3-4 ft. Wednesday: E winds at 10-15 kt, seas 3-4 ft.
