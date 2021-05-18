GBI assisting with homicide investigation in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation regarding a Monday homicide.
Zacheriah Douglas Wright, 20, of Toombs County was found on R T Lane in Montgomery County on Monday, according to a statement from the GBI. Wright was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
Wright’s death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the statement. The GBI will conduct an autopsy.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 912-583-2321, or call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
