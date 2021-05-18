New Savannah charter school delayed by construction costs

“We will be the first state charter in Savannah. We have to do it right and part of doing it right is not only what goes on inside the school, but the finances are very important. One of the, the charter schools that have failed nationally, the number one reason charter schools have failed have been financial. We are not going to be that, so this board said we have to have a solid foundation and that’s what we’re working on,” SECA Chief Operating Officer Roger Moss said.