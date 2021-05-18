Renovations underway at the historic Candler County Courthouse

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Talk to the people who work inside the historic Candler County Courthouse and they will tell you working inside a piece of history can have its drawbacks.
But they are excited about the changes on the way.
Staff members in the Clerk of Court’s Office joke that they must go outside to change their mind. Their portion of the century old courthouse has forced them to start keeping some records off site.
“Often times, we have to go back. We go to the book to find where the document is, then go look for it at our storage facility,” said Michelle Mathis, with the Clerk of Court’s Office.
That will change when they expand into space that once held the tax offices. County leaders say they are renovating but also revamping modern utilities in a building that is as old as the telephone itself.
“This building doesn’t have hot water. The internet, as you can imagine, can be problematic. Trying to separate networks and figure out what everybody needs, to provide telephones, even power,” County Manager Bryan Aasheim said.
Upstairs in the courtroom, they’ve pulling out the individual folding seats for pews that will allow them more flexibility in where they put people. Aasheim says they are also adding a second bathroom.
He says they want to hold onto the historic charm but move ahead to help employees do their jobs as well as help the public.
He hopes they will have everything finished by Fall.
