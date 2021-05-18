Savannah mayor says vaccination rate not where its need to remove mask mandate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s mask mandate is not going anywhere, at least until the end of the month.
At Tuesday’s weekly news conference, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said local vaccine rates are not where they need to be for the city to roll back mask rules.
Mayor Johnson says he doesn’t want anyone to think the recent mask guidance from the CDC means vaccines aren’t needed. He emphasized the point that those relaxed mask guidelines are people who are fully vaccinated.
“Definition of fully vaccinated people are people who are two weeks past their second shot of Pfizer or Moderna, or two weeks past their first and only shot of Johnson and Johnson,” Mayor Johnson said.
The mayor says he’s still encouraging businesses to require masks for patrons and employees, at least until more people locally are fully vaccinated. Right now, he says that number is hovering around a third of the county’s population.
“Two out of three Savannahians, and perhaps a whole bunch of people visiting our city are not vaccinated. And so, for us, although we’re looking at our numbers, we’re also looking at trends. So, we want to make sure before we remove the mask mandate, that we’re able to do this on stable footing,” Mayor Johnson said.
The current mask order is in effect until 11:59 p.m. on May 31. The mayor said it could be extended if need be. Johnson added that he is regularly consulting with local healthcare leaders about the city’s status.
