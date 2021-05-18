SCAD alumna reflects on role in Amazon Prime series “The Underground Railroad”

“Prior to being on set, when I was at SCAD we were taking an on camera class, and I struggled through that class. Luckily, my professors were very comforting and they helped us a lot because they work in the industry,” Shaw said. “When I ended up on set with Underground, it was, you know, exactly how they said it was going to be, so I was well prepared and all my nerves, you know, kind of disappeared on the first day. And so now when I go to, like, auditions or anything like that I am much more relaxed, much more comfortable.”