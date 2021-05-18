Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights

ATLANTA (AP & WTOC) - A new federal lawsuit says Georgia’s sweeping new overhaul of election laws threatens the fundamental right to vote, freedom of speech and the separation of powers.
The lawsuit filed Monday in Atlanta asks a judge to declare parts of the new election law unconstitutional and to prohibit the state from enforcing them. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger accused the Coalition for Good Governance, which is one of the plaintiffs, of spreading disinformation about the new law.
This suit by county election board members, individual voters, election volunteers, nonprofit organizations and a journalist joins a half dozen others challenging the new law.
Among the county election board members included in the suit, named as a Plaintiff, is Chatham County Board of Elections Member Antwan T. Lang.
The lawsuit also asks the U.S. District Court in Atlanta to declare the challenged provisions unconstitutional. The lawsuit seeks to ensure that Georgia’s elections are conducted under the active control of its citizens and their local governments in a completely transparent and accountable manner.
“Protecting our citizens right to vote means advocating to eliminate barriers that makes it harder to vote. There are certain provisions of SB202 that clearly infringe upon the voting rights of Georgia’s citizens and at best creates barriers that directly contributes to the mistrust of our elections system and discourages voter participation,” Lang said.
You can read the full lawsuit below:
