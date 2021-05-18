Taking Care of Business: Tuned In

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - While many businesses seemed to struggle throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, one Bloomingdale business says they had the opposite experience. Customers both young and old at Randy Wood Guitars were using their free time to sing the blues, or at least try and learn to play them.
“I’ve been building guitars for about 55 years,” says owner Randy Wood.
And 21 of those years were spent in this location off Highway 80. From building and repair, to holding concerts and even record sales, Wood has certainly had some fun.
“We do a little bit of everything. If it sounds like it’s gonna be fun to do, we try to do it,” he said.
However, in all those years, they’ve never experienced one quite like 2020. But maybe not in the way you’d think.
“Fortunately, this year the pandemic was actually a help to us. Our business actually picked up,” said Wood.
For a business that typically makes their money on repairs, this year saw that change.
“We sold more guitars, I guess, than we had in previous years.”
As for why they saw that boost?
If you ask Wood, “I think people turn to music a lot as a way to forget about their troubles for a little while.”
Despite the pickup in sales, Wood did see a loss as they were unable to host live music for a year. But they were able to take advantage of the quiet.
“During that time, we took the opportunity to remodel the concert hall to try to make things a little more comfortable and look a little nicer,” Wood said.
As business begins to return to normal, Wood hopes at least some trends are here to stay.
“Maybe music’s coming back for a change. I hope so,” he said.
Wood says their live music venue is back open and they’ve already held three shows so far with more planned over the next few months. For more information on Randy Wood Guitars, click here.
