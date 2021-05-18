Tuesday | ‘Pleasant’ spring days are numbered...

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s another pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid-60s across many communities. Under a few high, wispy, clouds, a dry morning commute is in the forecast.
An isolated shower cannot be, totally, ruled out later this morning and afternoon. But, most remain dry today. Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s by noon and peak in the lower 80s this afternoon. The sky remain partly cloudy and humidity relatively low with a pleasant breeze.
Temperatures cool through the 70s this evening with a mostly dry forecast continuing.
We’ll wake up to upper 50s and 60s Wednesday morning. Enjoy it. It will feel quite nice. Temperatures peak near 80° Wednesday afternoon with just a very spotty chance of a shower.
Warmer weather builds in later in the work-week and it’ll be hot with high temperatures in the 90s by Sunday afternoon. Widespread mid and upper 90s are possible early next work-week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
