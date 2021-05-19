BEMA prepares for Atlantic hurricane season

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Hurricane season is just around the corner and preparations are underway.
When a hurricane hits the Lowcountry Beaufort Emergency Management Agency becomes the main information source for what residents need to know to stay safe.
Beaufort County is no stranger to hurricanes.
“They need to have a personal plan. What will I do if there’s emergency or this emergency or this emergency arrives,” said Colonel Neil Baxley, Beaufort County Emergency Management Director.
Which is why they want people to come up with a plan.
“Once you have a plan it doesn’t matter what happens you just follow your plan”
A major priority during a hurricane - shelter. This year, shelters will be limited in capacity.
“We are still in the situation where we will have a reduced capacity in the shelters due to the COVID and the spacing situation.”
They say as shelters fill up they will expand inland.
They’re also reminding people that it’s always best to have extra lights, food, water, and resources available. They say you don’t only need a plan for how to escape or survive the storm, you need a plan for what you will do after.
“What will I do after the storm? What will I do if my home is damaged and it’s uninhabitable?”
They encourage Lowcountry residents to check out ready.gov for more tips on how you can prepare for a hurricane.
“They need to have a personal plan. They need to have good insurance and they need to leave when the governor orders it.”
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.