Chatham County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate among the highest in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It has been about six months since the COVID-19 vaccine became available in Georgia. It is now open to anyone 12 years and older.
But where do we stand in the vaccination process?
So far, about 30 percent of the state is considered fully vaccinated, with most of those being 65 and older. But a look at the data shows vaccination rates go down as you move into younger and younger groups.
Chatham County’s fully vaccinated rate is among the highest in the state, though it is still not where health experts hope to get. Chatham County’s nurse manager says they have seen steady traffic with about 200 appointments a day and about 30 percent of those are 12-15 years old.
“I’m really impressed a lot of the demand has come from teenagers. Our 12-15 year old age group are really showing up in numbers which has really been impressive,” Chatham County Nurse Manager Tammi Brown said.
Leaders say they have seen some teens schedule their own appointment and say they are motivated to get vaccinated and back to normal. Pfizer’s vaccine is the only one authorized for those 12-15 which means families must pick a clinic that offers it, like the annex.
While this age group is the most recent to be eligible to receive a vaccine, they are showing up more than some expected. Tammi things this is a good thing as they watch cases in the district.
“It’s really interesting, in our Coastal Health District, 73 percent of the positives are in individuals under the age of 40 and all of those have not been vaccinated so the message is that it’s extremely important to get the vaccine number one to help us get back to some sense of normalcy but also to protect them,” Brown said.
As guidelines are updated and research continues, officials say they are seeing more come to get their shot, but appointments are still available as well as walk-in at their annex and other places across the Coastal Empire.
As vaccinations continue at the annex on Eisenhower Drive, the Chatham County Health Department is back to their normal operations.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.