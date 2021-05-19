Family thanks son’s trauma care team after ATV crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “I believe in miracles, but I think that we certainly have one here, especially this rapid.”
It was a typical Saturday in Hoboken, Ga. when Malachi Dowling decided to go for an ATV ride with a friend. He never imagined the dirt roads they traveled dozens of times would end with him in the hospital with a serious brain injury after colliding with a light pole.
But now he can share his story of survival and thank his care team during National Trauma Awareness Month.
“We hightailed it to our local ER and it was bad. It was really bad. They ended up within minutes of us getting there they life lighted him here to Savannah,” his parents Shawn and Nicole Dowling said.
Five months ago, 14-year-old Malachi got into a serious four-wheeling accident. He suffered a broken jaw, trauma to his chest, and a severe brain injury.
The young teenager was hardly recognizable and spent two weeks in a coma.
“There was a time when I wasn’t sure if we were going to bring Malachi home,” his parents said. “Right, absolutely, when we first got here the news was not great and they kept him asleep for two weeks and we didn’t know what was going to happen, then when we see that he was going to live we didn’t know what he was going to be like and then when he woke up, we just had to see from there and it was absolutely amazing. He has made a miraculous recovery.”
While Malachi doesn’t remember much from the accident, today he and his parents were able to thank the nurses and doctors who helped him despite all odds. While the day meant a lot to them, it also meant a lot for the trauma team to see his full recovery.
