GBI to assist Pembroke Police in homicide investigation after woman killed by husband

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Pembroke Police Department in a homicide investigation after a woman was shot and killed by her husband, according to a statement from the GBI.
Thomas Lee Exley, 41, called 911 after allegedly shooting his wife Kecia Latoya Exley, according to the statement. Pembroke Police arrived and found Kecia Exley deceased and Thomas Exley not at the scene.
Thomas Exley turned himself in at Chatham County Jail, and he has been charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, according to GBI. He has been transported to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office for booking.
An autopsy will be performed.
