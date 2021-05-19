GHSA state championship match-ups set

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State High School Association baseball championship match-ups are set, and three area teams have made it to the final week of the season.
In Class A Private, the Metter Tigers (27-8) will face Gordon Lee (35-3) in the state title series. Game one of the double-header will be Friday, May 21 with first pitch coming at 5:00 p.m. at Historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah. Game two is slated for 7:00 p.m. Friday and if needed, game three would be at noon on Saturday, the 22nd.
In Class AA, Jeff Davis (27-14) is the defending champion after bringing home the title in 2019 since the 2020 playoffs were cancelled due to the pandemic. Senior Cade Walters hit a walk-off solo to score Cole Baucom to bring the Yellow Jackets a 1-0 win in game three of the semifinals Tuesday against Callaway, punching their ticket to Grayson Stadium and the state finals as well.
“It’s amazing, man, it’s what you live for. We just came out here and played our hearts out and we got where we wanted to be,” Walters said after the win. “It’s going to be unreal. This city, they follow us like we’re a major league team.”
They’ll face Lovett in the best-of-three championship series in Savannah. Game one is slated for 5:00 p.m. Saturday, with game two to follow at 7:00 p.m. If they split the double-header, game three would be played Monday, May 24 with the first pitch time to be announced later. This is the third championship appearance in four seasons for the Jackets.
In Class AAAA, the Benedictine Cadets (33-4) will meet Marist (31-8) at Coolray Field, where the Braves AAA affiliate play, for the title series. BC is in the championship for the second time in three years (excluding 2020) but first as a member of Class 4A. They won the Class AA title in 2018. The War Eagles are on the hunt for their 14th state championship. Game one is set for Thursday, May 20 at 5:00 and game two to follow at 7:00 p.m. If needed, game three would be Friday, May 21 at noon.
