GHSA state championship match-ups set

In Class AAAA, the Benedictine Cadets (33-4) will meet Marist (31-8) at Coolray Field, where the Braves AAA affiliate play, for the title series. BC is in the championship for the second time in three years (excluding 2020) but first as a member of Class 4A. They won the Class AA title in 2018. The War Eagles are on the hunt for their 14th state championship. Game one is set for Thursday, May 20 at 5:00 and game two to follow at 7:00 p.m. If needed, game three would be Friday, May 21 at noon.