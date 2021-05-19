Historic Wade-In efforts to end segregation remembered on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been decades since the desegregation of Tybee Island’s beaches.
The effort to make that happen fell on the shoulders of mostly young African Americans who protested for equality in what’s now known, as the Historic Wade-In.
Just about 60 years ago students protested segregation on Tybee’s North Beach. Wednesday the City of Tybee, the Tybee Historical Society, Tybee MLK Human Rights organization and more honored that history and fight for equality with historical markers.
It’s been just a few decades since brave young men and women paved the path to desegregate Tybee Island’s beaches.
“When you come across the bridge and you put your feet in the sands of Tybee Island and the City of Savannah, you know that you are a place that desegregated before the Civil Rights Act was passed,” said former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson.
Former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson says she participated in those desegregation efforts as a teen.
Dozens of people came to the Tybee Island Museum Wednesday to celebrate two markers commemorating the Historic Wade-In.
“This ceremony is not just a way to commemorate history but it is a way to define our future,” said Chad Mance, President of Savannah NAACP.
Developing these displays to commemorate the Wade-In was just one of the priorities listed in the Race Equity Resolution Tybee Island City Council passed over the summer.
“They were ordinary people who did extraordinary things. They risked their lives for freedom and to bring justice where there was injustice,” said Allen Lewis, Vice President at Tybee Historical Society.
Those ordinary people paved the way for all people from Tybee Island to Savannah and beyond.
“What do you learn from these heroes? Because I learned that standing up gets the job done because now I am able to go to Tybee Island,” said speaker Samuel Williams.
