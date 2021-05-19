Horizon Staffing holding job fair in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are unemployed and looking to get back to work, there is a job fair with hundreds of available jobs happening Thursday in Savannah.
Horizon Staffing is looking to hire more than 200 workers.
The job fair is happening at Saint Leo University (325 W Montgomery Cross Rd, Savannah, GA 31406) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some of the open positions are for warehouse, industrial, and forklift operators. The vice president at Horizon Staffing says companies are in desperate need of workers.
You can get a head start before showing up by filling out an application on the Horizon Staffing website here.
