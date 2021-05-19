Hwy. 17 widening project impacting Jasper Co. commuters

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - If you drive on Highway 17, across from the Talmadge Bridge, you are aware there is a major construction project going on.
The Department of Transportation says if you can excuse the mess it will be worth it in the long run.
Commuters between South Carolina and Georgia have seen a lot of changes to Highway 17 in the last few months. Although for the most part nightly lane closures have ended, the work is not done.
The four mile stretch of construction is expanding the road from two lanes to four. The Department of Transportation says that’s exactly what will take so long.
Work has been completed on narrowing the existing lanes and concrete barriers are being put up every night. Over the next few months construction crews will be moving dirt to either side of the road.
It will then be compacted and allowed to sit for weeks to months to settle. This is so when they eventually lay the concrete down it has a stable, solidified foundation. The work will happen intermittently and drivers are asked to stay patient when they see crews back on the roads.
“That’s going to take a long time. It’s going to increase the overall length of the construction of this project compared to what other projects similar size might only take and other parts of the state. You have to keep in mind this roadway has a lot of water running up to the side and also has marshland that it travels through. So there’s a lot of soil conditioning type of work that needs to take place,” said Ted Creech with S.C. DOT.
And the Department of Transportation says what’s really important to them is that they don’t shut down either the lanes on the road while they do this construction, and if they do they say they will have a flagger out to assist drivers.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.