Hwy. 17 widening project impacting Jasper Co. commuters

“That’s going to take a long time. It’s going to increase the overall length of the construction of this project compared to what other projects similar size might only take and other parts of the state. You have to keep in mind this roadway has a lot of water running up to the side and also has marshland that it travels through. So there’s a lot of soil conditioning type of work that needs to take place,” said Ted Creech with S.C. DOT.