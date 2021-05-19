New board, campaign chair announced at United Way luncheon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - New leadership for the United Way of the Coastal Empire.
The organization held its 83rd Annual Meeting Luncheon on Wednesday. During it, the 2020 United Way Board Chair and WTOC Vice President and General Manager Larry Silbermann reflected on the organization’s accomplishments. He also introduced the next board chair and campaign chair.
This year’s board chair is Jeff O’Connor. He comes from First Citizens Bank.
And Cecilia Russo from Cecilia Russo Marketing has been named as the 2021 campaign chair.
“As the impact of the pandemic began, the United Way sprang into action creating the COVID-19 Rapid Relief Fund. A virus that had an impact on our physical and financial wellbeing. In a matter of a few weeks, we were able to raise over $700,000 dollars which assisted several thousand people with rent, mortgage, and utility payment,” Silbermann said.
The luncheon also included awards given out on behalf of WTOC in honor of our beloved team member, Craig Harney.
