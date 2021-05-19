Pair of Chatham County athletes awarded as “most versatile”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two multi-sport athletes in Chatham County were honored Tuesday afternoon.
Victoria Sierzant of Islands High School brought home the 29th Hollis Stacy Award- and she’s the first sophomore to do so.
She stars for the Sharks on the volleyball and basketball courts, the soccer field, and in track and field.
She’s also the first from Islands High to win the award, which is for the most versatile female athlete in the county, and she said hopes the has raised the bar for other girls in Chatham County.
“I’ve always wanted to get this award. I really did not expect to get it as a sophomore, because usually seniors or upper classmen receive it, but I’m glad,” Sirezant said. “Most private school girls have won this award. Since I’m the first sophomore to win this award and the first girl at Islands to win this award, that they can reach whatever they want to. Like, they can win region player of the year for basketball. They can go to state playoffs for basketball, soccer, and volleyball, and they can state qualify for track and they can do anything if they work at it.”
The award is named after Savannah native and World Golf Hall of Fame member Hollis Stacy.
Benedictine senior and Duke football-commit Trent Broadnax brought home the 68th Ashley Dearing Award, given to the most versatile male athlete in Savannah.
Candidates must play football, basketball and a spring sport, Broadnax chose to run track this year.
He has finished as runner-up the last two years, but Tuesday he finally got what he’s been working for, becoming the 18th Cadet to win the honor.
“It’s exciting to finally be a part of the family, kind of, of this prestigious award, because looking back, everyone is going to remember me being a part of this family, and being just a part of Savannah history,” Broadnax said.
The award is named for the late Ashley Dearing, who was a supporter of Savannah athletes.
Georgia Tech football freshman, and BC alum, Gavin Stewart, was also honored, since he was unable to have a ceremony last year due to the pandemic.
Both awards are voted on by Athletic Directors and members of the media.
