Rape kit backlog still an issue in Georgia as labs struggle to keep up

“If you think about it, what we’re doing is we’re leveling off,” said Miles. “We’re able to keep the backlog from growing, and only slightly make a dent in it.” GBI has 7 state labs, including its new lab in Chatham County, off Pooler Parkway. GBI employs 21 full-time forensic scientists across those labs. Miles says they’d like to double that number. They’re training half-a-dozen scientists right now. He says the new lab is moving them closer to their goals.