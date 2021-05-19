Remembering Sgt. Wilbur Berry

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Law officers and others in Bulloch County paused Wednesday morning to remember a deputy killed in the line of duty exactly 20 years ago.
Colleagues and family of Sgt. Wilbur Berry say he went to that call 20 years ago tonight with the same mindset he came to work every day - to help people any way he could and arrest as a last resort. They say that is the spirit they celebrate every year.
The honor guard placed a wreath outside as deputies and others gathered to remember. Loved ones looked on as Sheriff Noel Brown spoke about Sgt. Berry struggling over a gun with a suspect and the shots fired that killed them both.
“Sometimes it feels like last week, sometimes it feels like a century ago. Somebody starts telling a story and all those emotions come flooding back,” widow Judy Berry said.
Sheriff Brown says Berry came from a generation when Peace Officers meant just that - talking to a suspect in hopes of a peaceful end.
“Wilbur was well known not only in this county but several counties for always wanting to work it out with someone or have them turn themselves in,” Sheriff Brown said.
Berry’s teenage granddaughters say the annual ceremony helps them connect to his legacy.
“We hear stories about him. But it’s not the same. We wish we’d gotten to meet him,” granddaughter Topanga Berry said.
Fellow officers say they’ll gather once again on this day next year, but they’ll do their best to honor him 365 days a year.
