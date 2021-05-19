Residents on Brampton Rd. concerned with traffic from Hwy. 21 closure

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marks day two of the Highway 21 closure in Garden City.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway are blocked between Chatham Villa Drive and Brampton Road, as crews work on the railroad tracks. The closure is causing heavy traffic throughout the surrounding neighborhoods.
WTOC spoke to several residents along this road who say truck traffic is normal out here, because the Georgia Ports is nearby.
But once Highway 21 closed Tuesday, this amount of traffic is something they’ve never seen before.
Brampton Road between Highway 21 and Main Street is a narrow road, less than a mile long. Now, backed up with traffic from the Highway 21 detour.
“And when it gets backed up like this, I have a lot of people that decide that’s it’s okay to drive completely through my yard,” said resident Dottie Bacon.
Dottie Bacon has lived off Brampton Road for almost 30 years, seeing cars and trucks use her driveway to avoid sitting in traffic, nothing new.
“My driveway has been the local road for people that want to turn around.”
But she’s seen it even more with this week’s road closure.
“A lawn service decided to use my yard, just drive right on through. I get a lot of that, people carrying trailers.”
While she says it’s frustrating, Bacon is more concerned about her family’s safety.
“People aren’t paying attention. I have grandbabies,” she said. “People aren’t looking for that kind of thing. They’re just looking to drive through. They don’t care what they’re running over.”
She’s had to come up with her own solution, adding traffic cones to block her driveway.
Bacon hopes drivers stay mindful of her property, as well as her neighbors.
Other residents we spoke to shared Bacon’s safety concerns, and have also seen drivers use their driveway as a way to turn around, which has been frustrating.
Garden City Police have someone at the corner of Main and Brampton directing traffic.
Bacon is hoping by having someone out there helping with the flow of traffic, it could prevent future backups the remaining of the closure.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.