SC Aquarium on the road to recovery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Aquarium is 21 years old on Wednesday, and to celebrate they are offering special admission prices.
Aquarium staff say tickets will be sold at $21, and all memberships will be $21 off.
Now that the community is starting to get back to normal in the Lowcountry, the aquarium says they are also inching closer to normalcy. That said, the rebound is slower than hoped. Aquarium officials say the number of guests coming in on average is still nearly 40% lower than a typical day in 2019.
Admission tickets make up about 80% of the aquarium’s annual revenue, SC Aquarium Media and Community Engagement Coordinator Josh Zalabak said.
The lack of admission during the pandemic caused them to let go of about 25% of their staff in addition to volunteers Zalabak said.
The aquarium is still working with significantly less staff, but since they have upped their daily capacity to 1,500, Zalabak says they plan to slowly bring those staff members back on.
1,500 people per day is about half the admissions the aquarium says they normally see in the summer months.
While the numbers are ominous, Zalabak says a successful campaign generated about $1.6 million for the Sea Turtle Care Center, and programs are getting back on track.
“Just having that interaction again because that really is the best part about coming to the aquarium is you get to interact with so many educators and knowledgeable staff,” Zalabak said. “And our staff is excited about that too.”
